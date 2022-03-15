Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will report sales of $260.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.97 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $182.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

NYSE:CHH traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 194,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,449. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average is $140.12. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 575.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 133.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,004.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 145,360.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.