Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) & Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Head-To-Head Survey

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chiba Bank and Shimano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiba Bank $2.20 billion 2.19 $448.39 million $3.33 8.84 Shimano $3.54 billion 5.55 $596.65 million $1.02 20.96

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Chiba Bank. Chiba Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chiba Bank and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiba Bank 22.91% 5.27% 0.31% Shimano 20.04% 18.44% 16.48%

Volatility & Risk

Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chiba Bank and Shimano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiba Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Shimano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Chiba Bank pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shimano pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Shimano beats Chiba Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiba Bank (Get Rating)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services. The company was founded on March 31, 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

About Shimano (Get Rating)

Shimano, Inc. engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products. The Fishing Tackle segment includes reels, rods, and fishing gears. The Others segment comprises of cold-forged products and rowing equipment. The company was founded by Shozaburo Shimano in February 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

