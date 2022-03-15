Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.90.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $76.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($42.54) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.