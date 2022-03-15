ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,420 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 917.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 159,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 2.99.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.