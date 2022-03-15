CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CESDF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.18.
Shares of CESDF opened at $1.99 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
