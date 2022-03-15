CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CESDF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.18.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CESDF opened at $1.99 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.