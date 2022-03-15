Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.51 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.9% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $150.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

