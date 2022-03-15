Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

