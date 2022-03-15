Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Holdings Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

