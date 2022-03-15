Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $215.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.64. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

