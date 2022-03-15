Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.38) for the year.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($11.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($10.34).
Shares of ATXS stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $974,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
