Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 3,261.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.86.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana stock opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.36. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $97.70 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

