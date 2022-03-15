Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $270.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,869,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA stock traded up $12.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.68. 162,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,975. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 1 year low of $97.70 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 2.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

