Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,869,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA traded up $12.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.68. The stock had a trading volume of 162,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 2.37. Carvana has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.