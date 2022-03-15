Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,869,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA traded up $12.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.68. The stock had a trading volume of 162,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 2.37. Carvana has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.