CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 668,883 shares.The stock last traded at $31.12 and had previously closed at $28.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 0.74.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,724 shares of company stock worth $2,771,629. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CareDx by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

