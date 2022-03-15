CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. CareCloud updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

