Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.27. 3,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,749. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.87. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.