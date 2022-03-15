Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 767 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $140,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,027. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.