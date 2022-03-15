Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after buying an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,389,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $324,606.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,461 shares of company stock worth $4,239,667. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

