Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -203.45.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

