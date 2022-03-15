Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEIX opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.35. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEIX. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

