Captrust Financial Advisors Has $56,000 Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INT. StockNews.com cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

INT stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

