Captrust Financial Advisors Has $53,000 Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter worth about $791,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $242.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

