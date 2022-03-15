Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 627 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,046 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,038 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

