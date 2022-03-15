CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,926 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a PE ratio of 431.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.