CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Solar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. StockNews.com cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $569,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

