CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $406,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,750 shares of company stock worth $15,338,281. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

