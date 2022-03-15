CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after buying an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after buying an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,464,000 after buying an additional 117,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,126,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,887,000 after buying an additional 155,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

NYSE CTVA opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

