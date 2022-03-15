CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 510 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Corning by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 46,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Corning by 1,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.