Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Biogen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $193.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

