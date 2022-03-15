Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 183,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.61% of Authentic Equity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEAC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 795,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 288,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 214,399 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 44.8% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 160,870 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 43.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 108,204 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

