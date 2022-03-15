Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes $2.41 Million Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 246,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.71% of Athlon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWET. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,865 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 601,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 260,508 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,071,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWET opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

