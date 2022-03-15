Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 271,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 1.08% of Viveon Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHAQ. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,511,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VHAQ opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

