Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $3.55 Million in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.83% of East Resources Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 644,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 611.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in East Resources Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

