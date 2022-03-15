Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Shares in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.91% of G&P Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAPA. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in G&P Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in G&P Acquisition by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in G&P Acquisition by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 113,349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in G&P Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,814,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

GAPA opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

