Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cano Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CANO opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CANO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 778,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,618,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cano Health by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 432,913 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cano Health by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 165,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

