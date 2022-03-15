Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cano Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
CANO opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CANO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
About Cano Health (Get Rating)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
