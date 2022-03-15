Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$92.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.30.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$74.21 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$35.83 and a 52 week high of C$79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.26. The firm has a market cap of C$86.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$8,399,478.60. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.54, for a total transaction of C$345,318.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,677,624.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

