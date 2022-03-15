Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$7.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.88.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$3.00 on Friday. AcuityAds has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$20.61. The company has a market cap of C$181.91 million and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman acquired 32,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$149,981.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at C$7,670,649.35. Also, Director Tal Hayek purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

