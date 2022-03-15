Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) EVP Jennifer Lloyd Mirabile Purchases 667 Shares of Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Lloyd Mirabile purchased 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $24,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

