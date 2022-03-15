Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) CEO Gregory A. Dufour Purchases 1,423 Shares

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 146,099 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

