Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 568,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 947,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.38.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.