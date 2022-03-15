Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services to post earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$4.74 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.29. The company has a market cap of C$178.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

