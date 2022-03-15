Cadence Bank NA Sells 300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Paychex by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

