Cadence Bank NA Has $7.74 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.27 and its 200 day moving average is $230.18. The company has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.31 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

