Cadence Bank NA Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cadence Bank NA cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,728,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,722. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

