Cadence Bank NA Decreases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Unum Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

