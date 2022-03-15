Cadence Bank NA Acquires 597 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

