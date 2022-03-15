Cadence Bank NA Acquires 491 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $245.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.73.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.95.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

