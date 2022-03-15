Cadence Bank NA Acquires 249 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.88. 1,974,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.