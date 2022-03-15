C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.98) EPS.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.42. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

