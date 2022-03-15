Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $725.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 117,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 1,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

